Omtatah Breaks Silence After Court Suspended the Finance Act

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has broken silence after the High Court ruled in his favor and suspended the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

Speaking after the court suspended the Act, Omatatah stated that he will accept the verdict of the court even if it will later allow the bill to sail through.

“Nimeshukuru kwa sababu mahakama imechukua hatua ambayo inafaa; kusimamisha hiyo sheria kwa muda ili tuweze kuangalia ni nini ilitokea na kama kweli madai yangu ya kwamba ni sheria gushi ina msingi,” he said.

The activist had moved to court together with Eliud Karanja, Michael Kojo, Benson Odiwuor, Blair Angima, Victor Okuna and Florence Kanyua to stop the implementation of the Finance Act saying it was being forced down the throat of Kenyans.

Lady Justice Mugure Thande in her ruling on Friday, June 30 stated that she was satisfied that the application met the threshold for conservatory orders to be granted.

“I am satisfied that the application meets the test of conservatory orders and I do grant prayers 2 and 3 of the application until July 5, 2023, when the matter is scheduled for mention for directions,” Justice Thande ruled.

Thande also prohibited the respondents and interested parties, as well as their representatives, from enforcing the Finance Act 2023.

President William Ruto had on Monday signed the Finance Bill 2023 into law at State House, Nairobi after it passed the third reading in the National Assembly and was set to become effective on Saturday, July 1.

The bill was largely supported by Kenya Kwanza MPs with 184 lawmakers voting for it while 88 mostly from the Azimio side opposed it.

Also Read: I Read Mischief- Kimani Kuria Reacts After Court Suspends Implementation Of Finance Act 2023