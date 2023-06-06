Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Omtatah Reveals How Kenya Kwanza MPs are Helping Him Oppose Finance Bill

By

Published

unnamed (3)

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has claimed that several Members of Parliament aligned to the Kenya Kwanza coalition are planning to oppose the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Monday, June during an interview with NTV, Omtatah revealed that a section of the MPs have approached and urged him to keep the fight against the bill and ensure it is down.

He claimed that a vocal ally of President William Ruto offered him financial support to fight the bill.

“Wabunge wengi wa Kenya Kwanza wamekuja kwangu. Hata kuna mmoja tena ambaye ni mstari wa mbele sana Kenya Kwanza. Amekuja kwangu leo na elfu kumi akanipatia akasema Omatatah wacha nichangie ile photocopy ulifanya nikulipie kwa sababu umetuokoa kutoka pahali pangumu,” Omtatah claimed.

The activist turned politician on Friday, June 2 moved to court to seek orders to suspend the debate on the Finance Bill and bar the Speaker of the National Assembly from transmitting it to President Ruto.

Omtatah argued that some proposals in the bill violated the Constitution.

“The power to impose taxes is not absolute, it is a donated power by the people to the executive and they deposit it not to the Executive but to the parliament.

“Article 209 and 210 of the Constitution states clearly that taxation can only be done as provided by the legislation…that power cannot be donated to any other organ,” said Omatatah.

President Ruto on Sunday warned MPs of dire consequences should they oppose his bill.

“I am waiting to see the MPs who will go against the government’s plan to give their voters employment. We want to see and know those going against this Finance Bill,” the president stated.

Also Read: CAS Itumbi Reveals Amount Of Money President Ruto Gave To Popular Mama Mboga 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019