Politics

Opiyo Wandayi Criticizes President Ruto’s Madaraka Day Speech

File image of Opiyo Wandayi

National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi has criticized President William Ruto’s Madraka Day speech.

Wandayi in a tweet on Thursday June 1 said that he watched the President’s speech with disappointment and disbelief.

The Ugunja MP accused Ruto of remaining deaf on the plights of the people of the country on matters of the high cost of living.

“I have watched Mr. William Ruto’s Madaraka Day 2023 speech with a mix of disappointment and sadness. His one-hour speech did not explain why he is using the Finance Bill 2023 to milk starving Kenyans to death.

“He remains tone-deaf on the plight of Wanjiku, preferring to live in an echo chamber where he listens to his own voice. Mene, mene, tekel, parsin,” said Wandayi.

Ruto in his speech said that the high cost of living is keeping all leaders awake, including himself and is satisfied with the debate being generated by the Finance Bill.

The bill, according to the President, has transformed the country’s national dialogue from the political and ethical debates that had previously occurred in the country.

“There is a robust debate on the Finance Bill taking place everywhere in this country, churches, social places formal and informal workplaces, all media platforms and busy as well as in urban and rural gathering,” Ruto said.

He added, “For weeks now the debate has remained issue-oriented and there is no hint of divisive ethnic rhetoric at all.”

The Head of State also defended the Affordable Housing program saying it will create over a million jobs.

Ruto also noted that the program will enable ordinary Kenyans to access and afford a mortgage and embark on a feasible journey toward home ownership.

Also Read: President Ruto Announces Plan To Launch Electric Matatus

