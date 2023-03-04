Opiyo Wandayi Slams Mudavadi Over Creation of Wife’s Office

National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi has slammed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi over the decision to create an office for his wife.

According to the Ugunja Member of Parliament such an office is a waste of public resources.

“What we have seen happening with this regime is not acceptable. You saw them create the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary. They are now busy creating positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries,” he stated.

The ODM MP added that the positions are not recognized by the constitution or any other law.

“It is shameful that somebody can wake up and imagine that he is creating the office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary. It is a total loss of public money,” he added.

He said that poor Kenyans have no access to government opportunities due to hypocrisy, which is evidence of the President William Ruto-led regime’s betrayal of the con artists.

Wandayi threatened to raise the issue in parliament and file a court lawsuit to compel the elimination of these positions.

Mudavadi presided over the launch of his wife Tessie Shangatti Mudavadi’s Office of The Spouse of the Premier Cabinet Secretary last week.

During the launch, Mudavadi stated that Tessie’s office was created to complement the efforts of the Office of First Lady Rachel Ruto.

In addition, the Prime CS noted that his wife’s office will complement the work of Dorcas Rigathi’s office as the spouse of the Vice President.

The formation of the office elicited a variety of responses, with some Kenyans questioning its utility.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has threatened to go to court within seven days to challenge the legality of the office.

