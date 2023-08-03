Connect with us

Politics

Orengo Issues 2 Demands To Government Ahead Of Fresh Bipartisan Talks 

File image of President William Ruto and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has issued two demands to the Kenya Kwanza government ahead of the fresh talks with the opposition. 

Speaking during the prayer service for the victims injured during protests in Siaya Town on Wednesday, Orengo said the  Finance Act, 2023 must be repealed.

“Let people talk but the condition for any meaningful negotiation is that the Finance Act, 2023 in its entirety must be repealed,” Orengo said.

The Siaya Governor also demanded for the unconditional release of all demonstrators arrested and arraigned in connection with the three-week-long anti-government protests.

He noted that the opposition will hold discussions only after “the people of Kenya who are demonstrating for a just course” are satisfied that there is a government in place that is attentive to the needs of the citizenry.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Wednesday unveiled its five member team that will debate with Azimio on issues affecting the country.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah will lead the team while Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar and Bungoma Women Rep Catherine Wambilianga will be the dialogue committee members. 

Kenya Kwanza also listed its five point agenda during the talks, which include; the reconstitution of the IEBC Commission, implementation of 2/3 gender rule, entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund, establishment and the entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, and embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Azimio on the other hand have picked Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the leader of the Minority Party, National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi to negotiate with Kenya Kwanza. 

Also Read: Kenya Kwanza Picks 5-Member Team To Dialogue With Azimio in Fresh Talks

