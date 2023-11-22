Orengo, Nassir Go After DP Gachagua Over El Nino Funds

Siaya Governor James Orengo and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir have slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the disbursement of El Nino Funds.

This is after the DP announced on Tuesday That the Government had disbursed over Ksh 10 billion to counties to help solve the flooding issue.

Gachagua at the same called out Governor Nassir wondering why he has failed to expedite mitigation measures to contain the disaster occasioned by the heavy rains.

He urged Nassir to put on hold development projects and focus on the distribution of medical supplies and food to assist families affected by the El Nino rains.

“Sisi katika serikali kuu tutajaribu kununua chakula, lakini tunataka pia County government of Mombasa, Governor Nassir pia atoe pesa anunue chakula wananchi wapewe,” he said.

“Hapa Mombasa ndio tuko na shida, ndio county government ambayo haijatoa chakula kwa wananchi. Mimi ni mtu wa kusema ukweli.”

Nassir in a rejoinder told of Gachagua saying the county is yet to receive funds from the national government.

“There have been claims that the National Government has released 10 billion shillings for El Niño response to the counties. For the avoidance of doubt, despite the challenges, the County Government of Mombasa has managed its disaster response from our own source revenue and with the support of the Red Cross, other Non-Governmental Organizations and independent entities with goodwill,” he stated.

Governor Orengo on his part said DP Gachagua was lying to Kenyans on the government allocating funds to counties.

“If you want to know the character of a dishonest is that he is not truthful. He is liar and never keeps his promises. The Kenya Kwanza Government is a dishonest government,” said Orengo.