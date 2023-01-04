Orengo Slams DP Gachagua, Warns Him Against Fighting Sakaja

Siaya Governor James Orengo has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for interfering with Nairobi County Matters.

Speaking on Tuesday January 3 in Matungu, Kakamega County, Orengo stated that the DP has no right to authorise any reforms in the county government.

He stated that the constitution gives Sakaja powers to run the county and in event of issues, the governor is

“If there is a problem in Nairobi, Sakaja can only talk to President William Ruto, not his assistant. We conduct affairs with respect and he should not force Sakaja to do what he wants.”

“On this issue Sakaja is right and the deputy president is wrong,” Orengo said.

The Siaya County boss further pointed out that the law gives Governor Sakaja the mandate of running the city, and one alone else can account for the affairs of Nairobi county.

“The constitution of the Republic of Kenya puts the affairs of Nairobi into the hands of Sakaja, nobody can be called to account the affairs of the county other than Sakaja,” he added.

His remarks were echoed by Kakamega Governor Ferdinand Barasa who noted that the DP should not to interfere with Nairobi county matters.

“I want to take this opportunity to tell DP Gachagua that he must respect the Constitution, Governor Sakaja is in charge of Nairobi County. Let him do his work without interference,” Barasa stated.

Gachagua had on December 20 stated that the he would summon Sakaja to discuss the policy of ejecting matatus from the CBD, a move that allegedly irritated the Mt Kenya business community.

“Anything he decides that may affect your business in Nairobi… we must first talk and agree. We will agree on how business people will co-exist in Nairobi without disruptions,” Gachagua stated.

