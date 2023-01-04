Orengo To Reveal Names of Powerful People Who Wanted to Assassinate George Wajackoyah 

Siaya Governor James Orengo has stated that he will expose names of people who wanted to assassinate Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah.

Speaking on Tuesday January 4 in Indagalasia, Kakamega County, Orengo vowed that he will reveal the names of the powerful individuals in his new book.

“I am writing my book, and I will disclose to Kenyans the people who wanted to kill Wajackoyah,” he alleged.

“It is good that most of them are dead. Others who worked with the government were mercilessly killed but we thank God that we are alive,” he added.

The Siaya Governor revealed his friendship with Wajackoyah, stating that the August 9 Presidential candidate was being hunted over the death of Robert Ouko while he was serving as a detective.

“I have known Wajackoyah for a long time. He shared with me a lot of information from his previous workplace. I am not scared of saying it. When late Ouko was killed, I was part of the case, and Wajackoyah was, at that time, my great friend,” Orengo stated.

“I thank God that Wajackoyah is alive today. It is a shame to those who wanted to eliminate him to see him alive and even vying for the presidential seat,” he added.

Orengo further stated that Wajackoyah is a close friend of the leader of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance, Raila Odinga, a friendship that was evident during the 2022 campaign.

“It is because of that, man. The man whose tears come out every day because of what happened to him in jail, including me. I am here to join the liberators. And the person I look at, the person who makes me stand here is none other than Raila Odinga,” Wajackoyah stated during the campaign period.

