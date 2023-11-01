Organic Urban Garden Captures King Charles III’s Attention

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital’s organic urban garden on Wednesday attracted King Charles III’s attention when he was taken around the City Shamba.

The King could be seen interacting with officials who were explaining to him about organic urban gardening. He nodded keenly as he asked questions on farming.

His Majesty was also shown products of organic urban gardening and could also be seen plucking vegetables.

The King was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and Mama Lucy Hospital’s Board Chairperson, Dorcas Kemunto.

According to Kemunto, the urban garden initiative is transforming the landscape of healthcare and nutrition in the community

“This thriving garden not only stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainability but also plays a pivotal role in mitigating the effects of hunger within our community. With an admirable capacity to handle up to 3000 outpatients, the hospital has seamlessly integrated the principles of agriculture and healthcare, fostering an environment where well-being is nurtured from the ground up,” Kemunto stated.

She continued “What caught the attention of King Charles III and our esteemed guests was the journey of fresh produce from the garden to the hospital tables. The organic vegetables, fruits, and herbs grown in our urban farm find their way into the hospital’s kitchen, ensuring that patients receive meals rich in nutritional value. This farm-to-table approach not only enhances the quality of the food but also promotes a healthier lifestyle among patients, staff, and visitors alike.”

King Charles arrived in the country on Monday night together with Queen Camila. Their majesties were then honored with a 21-gun salute at State House on Tuesday before planting a tree.

The British Monarch later visited Uhuru Gardens with King Charles laying a wreath of flowers at the Tomb of the Uknown Warrior.

The King and Queen are expected to hold a series of events in Nairobi and Mombasa before jetting out of the Country on November 3, 2023.

Also Read: Kalonzo Breaks Silence On Raila Attending King Charles III’s Banquet At State House