Oscar Sudi hits out at religious leaders over LGBTQ

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has recently criticized some religious leaders in Kenya, accusing them of hypocrisy in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning (LGBTQ) debate.

According to Mr. Sudi, some religious leaders who are supposed to be role models are practicing a lifestyle that goes against the holy scriptures and African customs and culture.

During a speech given while presiding over the disbursement of CDF funds to various schools in his constituency, the MP challenged the clergy to take the lead and preach against LGBTQ issues in the country, and accused some pastors and bishops of being silent on the issue, despite being gay themselves.

He also criticized those championing the LGBTQ lifestyle, calling it an abomination in society and a satanic agenda.