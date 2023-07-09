Osoro Clarifies On Reports Of Bribing Azimio MPs During Finance Bill Vote

National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro has defended himself over reports that he bribed Azimio MPs to skip voting for the controversial Finance Bill 2023 in Parliament.

Speaking on Saturday at Calib secondary school in West Pokot County on Saturday, Osoro claimed that he was misquoted and all he did was to buy soup for Azimio MPs at the Parliament canteen.

“I am in charge of catering in the catering committee in parliament and I just said that I invited members from the opposition and I put them in the kitchen where our mess hall is and we had pumpkin soup now you went and changed that saying that a bowl of soup translates to money, MPs take soup as well,” said Osoro.

The South Mugirango MP went on to state that the government did not use event a cent to pass the bill.

“The government did not use a single cent to convince Azimio MPs to vote they just did not show up. People should stop soiling the government’s name and those of MPs,” he added.

Osoro was on Thursday captured on camera admitting that he bribed Azimio MPs to skip the Finance Bill 2023 voting.

He claimed that he sent some MPs outside the country while others pretended to be sick.

“I had to look for ways by hook or crook to get it through. I had to manipulate systems; I looked for ways to get the opposition MPs to play to our tune.

“I conspired with some opposition MPs and got some of them to be absent from the House so that I could get the numbers. Some of them were sponsored to go abroad while others were bribed to feign illness,” Osoro said.

