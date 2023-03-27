Connect with us

Politics

Our beef is with Ruto, not his hotels – Sifuna

By

Published

sifunabeef
sifunabeef

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has recently assured the public that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition will not interfere with private businesses and companies.

This statement comes after a series of incidents where properties owned by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta were invaded and destroyed by unknown persons.

Sifuna emphasized that their issues were with President Ruto personally and not with his businesses. He made it clear that the coalition has given strict instructions to their supporters not to touch any private businesses or properties, regardless of who owns them.

“We have given unequivocal instructions to our supporters that no private business or property is to be touched. It’s not as if we don’t know where properties owned by Kenya Kwanza minions are located but that’s not our beef,” he said.

The Senator’s statement is a reassuring message to investors and business owners in Kenya, who may have been concerned about the potential impact of political turmoil on their businesses. It is a sign that the coalition is committed to maintaining a stable and predictable business environment in Kenya, which is crucial for economic growth and development.

While there have been mixed reactions to the recent property invasions, with some arguing that they may deter investors, Sifuna’s statement is a positive step towards restoring confidence in Kenya’s business sector. It shows that the coalition is willing to work with all stakeholders, including the private sector, to promote economic growth and development.

