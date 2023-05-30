Panyako Reveals Details Of His Phone Call With President Ruto Before Quitting UDA Party

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako now says that President William Ruto told him to exit the ruling party.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, May 30, Panyako claimed that President Ruto called him on Friday and told him to exit the UDA Party over opposing the proposed Housing Fund.

“The President called me on Friday at around 7:20pm and asked me why I am opposing the housing levy…I told him that I lead workers hence the most important thing to me is standing by them and the ordinary Kenyan.

“He told me that he was being pushed by other people like Malala to kick me out of UDA for opposing government policies. I asked him what his plan was, and he told me that things cannot continue like that…that I must leave UDA,” Panyako said.

He however noted that he is still the UDA party Vice Chairperson legally despite his public announcement that he had dumped the outfit.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary general further stated that he would write to the Registrar of Political Parties to inquire about the UDA Party leadership.

“I will write to the Registrar of Political Parties tomorrow and enquire for an extract that outlines the new leadership of UDA, afterwards I will then write to confirm my resignation,” Panyako said.

On Saturday, May 27 during the funeral of former politician Joseph Hamisi in Kakamega, Panyako revealed that he opted to resign from the party over the government’s stand on the Housing Fund Levy.

“I talked to the President at 7 pm and it seemed that I could not continue with my role given my opposition to the housing fund and the high cost of living. Therefore, on behalf of my late friend. I want to announce that I have resigned from my position at UDA,” Panyako stated.

