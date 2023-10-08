Pastor Dorcas Declares Kenya’s Stand on LGBTQ Legalisation

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has said that the country will never legalize same sex relationships.

Speaking on Saturday during an orientation forum for first-year students at the Masaai Mara University in Narok County Pastor Dorcas noted that Africa had a culture and was not ready for such relationships.

“I am a pastor and am a mother, and I have never in the history of the world found where religion, that is Christianity, the Muslim and the traditional religion, the culture and the law, meet at one place and say that this is the wrong thing. In this country it is not lawful for a man to marry a man. It is not lawful for a woman to marry a woman. It is illegal, “ Pastor Dorcas said.

She added, “Africa is not ready for that, we have our culture, we have our own religion, we have our religion, I think it is time we come out and speak. When you hear us speak about this, it is because we want to have a thriving Africa.”

At the same time Pastor Dorcas urged the students to always speak about issues affecting them instead of taking their lives. She spoke referring to increased cases of suicide among university and college students.

“Please don’t die on me, I am a mother crying and speaking to you, please stay alive. We need you. “She urged the Masaai Mara University students.

Her remarks come a day after a section of Muslims and Christians held demos to protest against the Supreme Court ruling that allowed the registration of “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Organizations.

