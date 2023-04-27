Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Pastor Dorcas Speaks On Pastor Mackenzie Shakahola Cult

By

Published

dorcas rigathi

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has said the controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie is a criminal and not a pastor.

Speaking on Thursday, April 27 during the launch of the ‘Widows Feeding and Empowerment Program’ under her office in Langata, Nairobi, Pastor Dorcas condemned the blanket condemnation of the Christian faithful in the country.

“We have more than three billion Christians in the world. You cannot condemn all Christians because of one criminal. A criminal is a criminal, alone, a terrorist is a terrorist, alone, and a murderer is a murderer. There is nothing like collective justice. We must not keep quiet as the blanket condemnation of Christians and the labeling of Christians as criminals goes on.”

“Let us follow the law and the Constitution, which allow the freedom of worship, and not infringe on the rights and freedoms of others. Let us also allow the criminal justice system to deal with this issue, and if those involved are prosecuted, then we can know who is guilty and put them behind bars. But you cannot condemn every Christian,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Pastor Dorcas compared Mackenzie to terrorism, saying, “When terrorism is carried out by a single terrorist, it would be unfair and wrong to give a blanket condemnation of all Muslims.”

She also reminded the people gathered that Mr. Mackenzie had, on a media recording, shaken off the title of ‘Pastor’ and said he was a ‘Mr’.

“Who is pushing Mackenzie to be a Pastor? He said he is a Mr., not a Pastor,” she posed.

Pastor Dorcas also deeply sympathized with the deceased and exhumed at the Shakahola Forest, including hundreds of families mourning their loved ones and others still searching for their children, mothers, fathers, wives, and husbands.

“The law must be fair to all religions and give direction on how to deal with criminals. The church is not a custodian of the criminal justice system, and the prosecution of cases should not be in the media or on social media,” she added.

Also Read: Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua Opens Up On How She Nearly Ended Her Own Life

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019