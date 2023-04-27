Pastor Dorcas Speaks On Pastor Mackenzie Shakahola Cult

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has said the controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie is a criminal and not a pastor.

Speaking on Thursday, April 27 during the launch of the ‘Widows Feeding and Empowerment Program’ under her office in Langata, Nairobi, Pastor Dorcas condemned the blanket condemnation of the Christian faithful in the country.

“We have more than three billion Christians in the world. You cannot condemn all Christians because of one criminal. A criminal is a criminal, alone, a terrorist is a terrorist, alone, and a murderer is a murderer. There is nothing like collective justice. We must not keep quiet as the blanket condemnation of Christians and the labeling of Christians as criminals goes on.”

“Let us follow the law and the Constitution, which allow the freedom of worship, and not infringe on the rights and freedoms of others. Let us also allow the criminal justice system to deal with this issue, and if those involved are prosecuted, then we can know who is guilty and put them behind bars. But you cannot condemn every Christian,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Pastor Dorcas compared Mackenzie to terrorism, saying, “When terrorism is carried out by a single terrorist, it would be unfair and wrong to give a blanket condemnation of all Muslims.”

She also reminded the people gathered that Mr. Mackenzie had, on a media recording, shaken off the title of ‘Pastor’ and said he was a ‘Mr’.

“Who is pushing Mackenzie to be a Pastor? He said he is a Mr., not a Pastor,” she posed.

Pastor Dorcas also deeply sympathized with the deceased and exhumed at the Shakahola Forest, including hundreds of families mourning their loved ones and others still searching for their children, mothers, fathers, wives, and husbands.

“The law must be fair to all religions and give direction on how to deal with criminals. The church is not a custodian of the criminal justice system, and the prosecution of cases should not be in the media or on social media,” she added.

