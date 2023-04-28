Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Pastor Ezekiel Odero hires top lawyer Danstan Omari

By

Published

Pastor Ezekiel Odero 2
Pastor Ezekiel Odero 2

The arrest of Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and his subsequent hiring of seasoned Nairobi lawyer Danstan Omari has sent shockwaves across Kenya.

The pastor is facing criminal charges related to the mass killing of his followers, with detectives seeking to establish why members of his church have been dying in large numbers.

The clergyman was questioned over claims that he was involved in occultism, but he denied these allegations. Detectives are also investigating why he did not report the deaths to the police before taking the bodies to the mortuary.

In his statement, Pastor Odero claimed that those who died in his church were already critically ill.

The ongoing investigations have raised concerns about the activities of some religious leaders in Kenya.

Cult leader Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church was arrested in mid-March after it emerged that he led a team that buried his followers in shallow graves.

The pastor’s lawyer, Mr Jared Magolo, has not confirmed whether there is a relationship between Pastor Odero and Mr Mackenzie.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019