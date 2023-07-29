Pauline Njoroge’s Inspiring Journey: From Posho Mill Attendant to Political Influencer

In the Kenyan digital space, the name Pauline Njoroge commands attention due to her significant social media following and her vocal opinions on political and human interest matters.

She has collaborated with various political parties and prominent politicians, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, the Jubilee Party, and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, among others.

However, the perception that Pauline Njoroge grew up in a well-off family and attended high-end schools is far from reality.

Her life story is one of remarkable resilience, characterized by overcoming challenges through the favor and grace of God.

Pauline’s early life was marked by hardships, as she grew up as an orphan and had to raise funds for both her and her sister’s education.

At one point, she faced eviction due to rent arrears, and her sister was unable to attend school for weeks due to unpaid fees.

Eventually, a couple from her chief’s area offered her a place to stay in Gachie, where they operated a posho mill, and Pauline served as an attendant.

Despite the setbacks, Pauline remained determined to pursue her vision of entering politics and starting a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

She registered as a member at the US Embassy reference center, which provided her with access to books and the internet to deepen her understanding of politics.

With determination and persuasion, she convinced a group of youths to join her in setting up the NGO.

Through the NGO, she built valuable networks, including engagements at the US Embassy in Nairobi.

Pauline’s presence at the US Embassy reference center also led her to grasp social media better, and she began growing her Facebook page, where she shared her opinions on political events.

Her breakthrough came when a follower who had been interacting with her content introduced her to former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, who was running for the country’s presidency in the 2013 general election.

Impressed by her ideas, Kenneth invited her for a meeting and later hired her as one of his social media strategists.

Pauline’s digital prowess did not go unnoticed, and she was later recruited by the TNA party, where she played a crucial role in Uhuru Kenyatta’s successful presidential campaign.

Over the next 10 years, she served as a digital strategist and worked with the Jubilee government during its tenure.

During this time, she managed to pursue her education, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media and Communication and a Master’s Degree in International Studies.

In recognition of her dedication and service to the nation, former President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded her the Head of State Commendation (HSC) in 2017.

Beyond politics, Pauline also served as a communication officer at the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Secretariat, an agency under the National Treasury and Planning.