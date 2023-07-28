Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Peter Munya Makes Political Comeback As PNU Party Leader

By

Published

Agriculture Cs Peter Munya

Agriculture Cs Peter Munya

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has made a comeback in politics as the leader of the former ruling Party of National Unity (PNU).

The changes have effectively isolated a faction led by former Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, who was also aiming for the PNU top seat. 

The party has also made various changes to its leadership in a notice published in the dailies on Friday, including the appointment of a new Executive Director.

However, the PNU secretary general, John Okemwa, has been maintained by the party.

Nelson Omondi is the new PNU Executive Director, succeeding Joel Kinyua Imitila, according to the drastic revisions signed by Okemwa.

Former Education Chief Administrative Secretary Zachariah Kinuthia has been appointed as PNU’s national organizing secretary as a result of the changes.

Ruth Nashipae will be the new deputy secretary general taking over from 

from Kevin Kariuki. Alphonse Musyoki has been replaced by Yuda Imunyaas the party’s national treasurer.

The former ruling party has also appointed secretaries for various sectors including Joseph Chege (Social), Ali Leyani (external affairs), Joseph Anampiu (chair board of trustees) and Moses Githinji (trade and tourism).

Munya was the PNU party leader up to 2020 when he was appointed as a CS by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. This is after he lost the 2017 Meru gubernatorial elections to Kiraitu Murungi. 

The changes come amid political wrangles in the Jubilee Party which is led by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Also Read: CS Munya Reveals Why DP Ruto Hates History, Exposes What He Allegedly Did In 1992

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019