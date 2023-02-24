Connect with us

Petitioner wants 3 Kisii ODM MPs expelled

By

Published

File image of ODM leader Raila Odinga
File image of ODM leader Raila Odinga

A petition has been filed to expel three Kisii MPs who recently pledged to work with the Kenya Kwanza coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto.

The petitioner, Denniss Moturi Nyakundi, has asked Raila Odinga’s ODM party to expel Antony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South), Patrick Osero (Borabu), and Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba) for violating party rules by promoting the ideologies of a competitor.

In his petition, Nyakundi argues that the move confirms the MPs have switched their allegiance to another political formation and cannot be relied upon to articulate ODM policies and aspirations.

Nyakundi also requested the ODM Party Secretary-General to expunge the MPs’ names from the party membership records in accordance with Section 14 of the Political Parties Act and remove them from any representative leadership positions they may be holding.

The petition reads, “We call upon your good office to take up appropriate disciplinary action against the above-mentioned members, aimed at fully expelling them from the ODM Party and thereby prevailing upon the Elections Commission to conduct by-elections in their respective constituencies in accordance with the law.”

ODM Party Director of Legal Affairs Tony Moturi has confirmed receiving the complaint and stated that the party is in the process of transmitting the complaint to the National Chairperson. The necessary steps will be taken in accordance with the party’s constitution and disciplinary procedure rules.

The MPs in question were accused of flirting and cohabiting with the Kenya Kwanza coalition administration, which goes against the party’s warning. Nyakundi argues that the three MPs openly and contemptuously, without the party’s prior approval and consensus, purported to cross camps to work on and promote the ideals of Kenya Kwanza coalition.

