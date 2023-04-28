Pkosing will remain in bipartisan talks team – Raila

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that Pokot South MP David Pkosing will remain in the bipartisan committee panel despite demands by the Kenya Kwanza counterparts to withdraw him. This follows the withdrawal of Eldas MP Adan Keynan by Kenya Kwanza.

Raila made the announcement during a rally in Kibera, stating that Pkosing was chosen under a party in Azimio and has a right to remain in the delegation.

He also noted that Pkosing’s party had not officially requested to withdraw from Azimio.

On the other hand, Kenya Kwanza’s co-chair, George Murugara, released a statement announcing that the party had conditionally recalled Keynan from the bipartisan panel to save the talks from collapsing.

The decision was made to unlock the impasse on the composition of the committee so that the talks can proceed to the next level.

The inclusion of Keynan in the talks had sparked controversy in the Azimio camp, with accusations that the move was meant to sabotage the initiative.

The MPs argued that Keynan is a member of the Jubilee party, which is an affiliate of the coalition.