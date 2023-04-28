Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Pkosing will remain in bipartisan talks team – Raila

By

Published

FB IMG 1682063637080
File image of Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that Pokot South MP David Pkosing will remain in the bipartisan committee panel despite demands by the Kenya Kwanza counterparts to withdraw him. This follows the withdrawal of Eldas MP Adan Keynan by Kenya Kwanza.

Raila made the announcement during a rally in Kibera, stating that Pkosing was chosen under a party in Azimio and has a right to remain in the delegation.

He also noted that Pkosing’s party had not officially requested to withdraw from Azimio.

On the other hand, Kenya Kwanza’s co-chair, George Murugara, released a statement announcing that the party had conditionally recalled Keynan from the bipartisan panel to save the talks from collapsing.

The decision was made to unlock the impasse on the composition of the committee so that the talks can proceed to the next level.

The inclusion of Keynan in the talks had sparked controversy in the Azimio camp, with accusations that the move was meant to sabotage the initiative.

The MPs argued that Keynan is a member of the Jubilee party, which is an affiliate of the coalition.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019