Politics

“Please Ruto Give Me This Chance” Oscar Sudi Pleads With President Ruto To Allow Him Deal With Raila

By

Published

Oscar Sudi
Oscar Sudi

Kapsaret member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has pleaded with president William Ruto to allow him to deal with the Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga over his weekly demonstration dubbed ‘No Handshake.’

 Sudi claimed that the president is too busy to deal with petty like that of Raila Odinga’s weekly demonstration.

“I want President Ruto to allow me to deal with small issues like this of Raila Odinga that is now becoming too much. The president is busy, and I think I have time for him to address this issue,” he said.

Sudi, who was speaking in Kapsaret while attending the burial of the late Stephen Kipseren Arap Kiss at Aturei, the vocal member of Parliament, told off Raila Odinga to end cheap politics and stop dividing the country and instead focus on how the Azimio coalition will win the coming 2032 elections after president William Ruto has served his two terms.

He disclosed that it’s now time to build the economy after the elections and that the groups of Raila Odinga should join Uhuru Kenyatta to retire peacefully instead of causing chaos and disunity in the country.

