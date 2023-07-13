Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi Criticizes Government’s Handling of Protests

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has expressed his opinion that the government displayed weakness in taming the protests that occurred across the country on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Ngunyi described the protests as a clash between a “reckless” opposition and an “incompetent” government, suggesting that the government failed to effectively manage the situation.

The protests resulted in the loss of over nine lives and significant property damage of unknown value. Demonstrations took place in more than 20 counties, with residents taking to the streets to voice their grievances.

Raila Odinga, the leader of the opposition, called for the protests but did not attend a rally at Kamukunji as planned due to a perceived assassination threat.

Odinga later addressed the nation, explaining the circumstances that prevented his attendance and warning that the protests would continue until President Ruto addressed the opposition’s demands.

While Ngunyi acknowledges the ongoing protests against the Ruto regime, he speculates that President Ruto may have a secret game plan in progress.

He also suggests that Raila Odinga’s influence may not lead to significant change and questions whether Ruto is capable of strategic thinking.

Ngunyi calls on Kenyans to give Ruto a chance to deliver on his promises.

Having previously worked for former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ngunyi understands the challenges of the role and believes Ruto needs time to fulfill his mandate.