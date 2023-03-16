Political Analyst Predicts Further Tensions Between Opposition and Government

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has suggested that Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga will continue his “nuisance” politics until President William Ruto “snaps.”

According to Ngunyi, Odinga’s planned mass action on March 20 is only the beginning of his plan to provoke Ruto. He believes that Odinga will continue to irritate Ruto until he loses his temper, which could potentially lead to a violent response.”Babaman has 50 years of experience in nuisance politics. Ruto is of choleric temper and easy to irritate,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Babaman will irritate Ruto until he snaps. Then Raila will dare him to “…Do what he does when he gets annoyed”. 20th of March is just the beginning.”

Odinga called for the mass action in response to what he considers an “illegitimate” government and to demand lower living costs and the opening of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers to determine the winner of the polls. Ruto urged Odinga to work with the police to ensure the safety and security of Kenyans during the protests.