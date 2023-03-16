Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Political Analyst Predicts Further Tensions Between Opposition and Government

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi
File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has suggested that Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga will continue his “nuisance” politics until President William Ruto “snaps.”

According to Ngunyi, Odinga’s planned mass action on March 20 is only the beginning of his plan to provoke Ruto. He believes that Odinga will continue to irritate Ruto until he loses his temper, which could potentially lead to a violent response.”Babaman has 50 years of experience in nuisance politics. Ruto is of choleric temper and easy to irritate,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Babaman will irritate Ruto until he snaps. Then Raila will dare him to “…Do what he does when he gets annoyed”. 20th of March is just the beginning.”

Odinga called for the mass action in response to what he considers an “illegitimate” government and to demand lower living costs and the opening of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers to determine the winner of the polls. Ruto urged Odinga to work with the police to ensure the safety and security of Kenyans during the protests.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019