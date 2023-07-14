Political Maneuvers: Uhuru Kenyatta’s Allies Eye New Party Amidst Jubilee Battle

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies are reportedly strategizing to acquire a new political party rooted in the Mt Kenya region.

This move comes as President William Ruto faces a growing revolt, allegedly orchestrated by Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In the ongoing battle for control of the former ruling party, Jubilee, Uhuru’s confidants have filed a legal application to block their removal from office.

The Political Parties Dispute Resolution Tribunal had previously ruled that Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Vice Chairperson David Murathe, and Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi were lawfully removed. These individuals played crucial roles in Ruto’s expulsion from Jubilee in February 2022.

Amidst the legal uncertainties surrounding Jubilee’s leadership, Uhuru’s strategists are exploring alternative options to maintain his political relevance.

It is reported that they have identified at least two Mt Kenya-centric parties, with plans to rebrand one of them in the coming months.

The party would then undergo the necessary legal processes to install Uhuru as its leader, effectively separating him from his 2017 reelection machinery.

A senior politician from Mt Kenya associated with Uhuru stated that while they are determined to fight for Jubilee, they are preparing a fallback plan.

The unnamed politician mentioned that they have already identified potential parties for negotiation, but further details will be revealed at a later date.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Kioni expressed confidence that they will be validated as the legitimate officials of Jubilee by the High Court. He emphasized their focus on defeating Ruto’s alleged impunity and deemed their removal irregular.

Despite the retirement law requiring him to step away from politics six months after leaving office, Uhuru is believed to be unwilling to retire from the political arena.

He sees the need for a political party to maintain his political participation and have a voice within the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Uhuru currently serves as the chairperson of the coalition’s council, the top decision-making body.

However, Ruto’s allies have directed criticism at Uhuru, accusing him of facilitating anti-government demonstrations and demanding that he respect the laws of the land and exit active politics.