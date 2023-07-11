Connect with us

Politics

Political Parties Dispute Tribunal Upholds Kanini Kega as Jubilee Party Secretary General

By

Published

kaninikegajubilee
kaninikegajubilee

The political landscape in Kenya witnessed a significant development as the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) upheld the appointment of Kanini Kega as the Secretary General of the Jubilee Party.

This decision comes after a legal battle that spanned several months, ultimately leading to the dismissal of the appeal filed by Jeremiah Kioni, the former Secretary General and an ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ruling not only affirmed Kega’s appointment but also upheld the expulsion of Kioni and David Murathe from the party for gross misconduct.

The tribunal ruled that the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), which removed Kioni as Secretary General and appointed Kega in his place, was properly convened and constituted.

It further stated that the Registrar of Political Parties acted appropriately in not recognizing Kioni as the secretary-general.

The decision firmly establishes Kega as the legitimate Secretary General of the Jubilee Party, marking the end of President Kenyatta’s faction within the party.

Kega celebrated the tribunal’s judgment as a victory for the Jubilee Party, emphasizing that it was time for the party to move forward after months of legal disputes.

He expressed his belief that the ruling would set a precedent for future cases involving the removal of party officials, highlighting the authority of party membership over individuals.

The decision carries significant implications for internal party dynamics and governance.

In addition to confirming Kega’s appointment, the tribunal upheld the expulsion of Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe from the Jubilee Party.

It determined that the party’s Disciplinary Committee had followed due process in expelling them for gross misconduct.

The fate of Kioni and the other ousted officials now rests with the Jubilee Party’s internal dispute resolution committee, which will hear their appeal of the tribunal’s ruling and decide whether to reinstate them.

