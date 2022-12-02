Powerful Job Nelson Havi Might Land in President Ruto’s Government

Former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has been shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for the position of Solicitor General.

Havi who vied for the Westlands Parliamentary seat in the August 9 general elections under the UDA party has been listed alongside, Former Jubilee Party deputy executive director and head of legal and compliance MaryKaren Kigen-Sorobit, Former Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose, George Kithi and Beatrice Mugeni Meso, a former Kenya Power General Manager, Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary.

The Solicitor General position is currently being held by Ken Ogeto who was appointed during Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure replacing Njee Muturi .His term is set to end in March 2023.

The law provides that the solicitor general serves for five years with a window of renewal for another term.

Following the PSC interviews set on December 13 and 14, President Ruto will forward the successful applicant’s name to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.

According to the Office of the Attorney General (AG) Act, the Solicitor General will assist the (AG) in carrying out his duties.

” The Solicitor-General shall assist the Attorney-General in the performance of the duties of the Attorney-General.”

” The Solicitor- General shall carry out any function, discharge any duty and exercise any power as may be directed by the Attorney-General and shall organize, coordinate and manage the administrative and the legal functions of the Office; assist the Attorney-General in the performance of his duties as the principal legal advisor to the Government; conduct, or assign and supervise all court cases, including appeals or petitions on behalf of the Attorney-General.” Reads Act 49 of 2012.

