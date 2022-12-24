Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Powerful Politicians Who Have Dumped Raila Since August

By

Published

wireap b4e363c5bf504ce48a238071e89e984e 1

Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja captain Raila Odinga has been losing his troops to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp since he lost the August 9 General elections.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) party was the first blow to Raila after it decamped to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance with all of its elected members shortly after Ruto was declared the winner of the 2022 presidential election.

MDG Party leader and Ugenya MP David Ochieng, Evans Kidero, James Ongwae, Janet Ongera, Chris Obure, and Nicholas Gumbo, together with other former MPs from the Nyanza region also defected to the Ruto camp shortly after the Supreme Court upholded his win.

Former Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi and Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana followed the rhythm and joined the Ruto side.

EALA MP Kanini Kega and Former Nyeri Town MP Ngujiri Wambugu are the most recent politicians to dump raila.

Kanini Kega in a recent interview accused Azimio politicians of failing to support his EALA bid, claiming that he would have lost the election if not for Gachagua.

According to political analyst Javas Bigambo the political realignment was not unusual. The expert asserts that the majority of Kenyan politicians are motivated by personal gain and will always switch camps to ensure their survival.

” Our politics are praxistical. Kenya’ s political tectonic plates fluctuate dramatically in the months preceding elections and in the months comprising less than a year after the general election, as a result of narrow survival interests and not the public benefit as a whole ” Bigambo remarked.

Bigambo argues that most leaders are abandoning Azimio because they realize the alliance led by Raila has nothing to offer them.

” The shifting allegiance of former Azimio friends from Raila Odinga’ s battling corner to President William Ruto’ s side speaks to their fear of being left out in the political cold, as the Azimio leadership has nothing to offer them and their future prospects are bleak, ” he says.

Also Read: Babu Owino Reveals Powerful Position He Would be Having if Azimio Won on August 9

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019