Powerful Politicians Who Have Dumped Raila Since August

Azimio la Umoja captain Raila Odinga has been losing his troops to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp since he lost the August 9 General elections.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) party was the first blow to Raila after it decamped to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance with all of its elected members shortly after Ruto was declared the winner of the 2022 presidential election.

MDG Party leader and Ugenya MP David Ochieng, Evans Kidero, James Ongwae, Janet Ongera, Chris Obure, and Nicholas Gumbo, together with other former MPs from the Nyanza region also defected to the Ruto camp shortly after the Supreme Court upholded his win.

Former Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi and Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana followed the rhythm and joined the Ruto side.

EALA MP Kanini Kega and Former Nyeri Town MP Ngujiri Wambugu are the most recent politicians to dump raila.

Kanini Kega in a recent interview accused Azimio politicians of failing to support his EALA bid, claiming that he would have lost the election if not for Gachagua.

According to political analyst Javas Bigambo the political realignment was not unusual. The expert asserts that the majority of Kenyan politicians are motivated by personal gain and will always switch camps to ensure their survival.

” Our politics are praxistical. Kenya’ s political tectonic plates fluctuate dramatically in the months preceding elections and in the months comprising less than a year after the general election, as a result of narrow survival interests and not the public benefit as a whole ” Bigambo remarked.

Bigambo argues that most leaders are abandoning Azimio because they realize the alliance led by Raila has nothing to offer them.

” The shifting allegiance of former Azimio friends from Raila Odinga’ s battling corner to President William Ruto’ s side speaks to their fear of being left out in the political cold, as the Azimio leadership has nothing to offer them and their future prospects are bleak, ” he says.

