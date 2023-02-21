Powerful Uhuru Ally President William Ruto Has Secretly Retained At State House

Former Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua is still serving in government months after he handed over to Felix Koskei.

According to a local daily, President William Ruto retained Kinyua at his office where he undertakes some unspecified duties and only reports to him.

“He has never left us even for a single day as President William Ruto retained him as part of his inner circle. In fact, he has played quite a pivotal role in shaping up the new administration,” a senior government official said as quoted by the People Daily newspaper.

He is however expected to leave the Ruto government sometime in June this year.

President Ruto’s move to retain Kinyua comes at a time when he has fired all high-ranking government officials who served under his predecessor.

More perplexing is the fact that most of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s caustic communication with his then-deputy, Ruto, was routed through Kinyua.

Kinyua was also a member of the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) that Ruto and his allies accused of plotting to derail his presidential bid.

This is the second time a president has asked Kinyua to extend his tenure in office. In 2013, Uhuru appointed Kinyua as Head of the Public Service despite the fact that he had reached his retirement age, and in 2019, Uhuru renewed his contract despite Kinyua’s request to retire.

The 70-year-old has been in government for 44 years serving four administrations of presidents Ruto, Uhuru Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Daniel arap Moi.

According to rumors on social media, Chief of Staff Felix Koskei was unable to steady the ship, prompting President Ruto to recall Kinyua, a hands-on officer who is also highly skilled in areas of public service, to guide him.

