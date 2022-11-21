President Ruto Accused of Nominating PSs With No Job to Do

President William Ruto has been accused of nominating Principal Secretaries without a proper job description.

Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma in a statement on his social media platforms called out the Head of State for rewarding his loyalists with positions that do not match their responsibilities.

The second term ODM MP was also mused that some of the PS nominees were picked for positions that contravened the Constitutional structure.

“Out of the 50 Principal Secretaries, 28 are from 2 ethnic groups/regions; and several nominated to do nothing but take home salaries and benefits! What will Principal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs do in the face of separation of powers! Can a PS prefect CSs!” the MP stated.

Kaluma’s remarks comes ahead of the hearing and determination of a petition that had been filed to stop the vetting of the PS nominees.

Judge Nzioki wa Makau of the Labour Court had halted the vetting of the PS’s pending determination of the case submitted by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) on November 15.

“Pending the hearing of this application inter-partes on 21st November 2022 a conservatory order of and is hereby issued retraining and or barring the respondent from receiving or if already received the list of nominees barring the processing, vetting or in any way processing the nomination of the 1st to 51st interested parties herein,” the judge said.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court is on Monday, November 21 set to render a decision that might completely upend the process.

Kaluma’s complaints were echoed by LSK in the petition, which said that the list lacked gender, tribal, and regional balance.

President William Ruto, who disregarded the Kenyan Constitution’s two-thirds gender rule, nominated only 12 women out of the 51 members on the list.

In addition, the nominees slightly outnumbered the state departments established under the 21 ministries. There are 48 state departments as of right now.

