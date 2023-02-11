Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Agrees To Give Magoha’s Sister A Government Job 

By

Published

President William Ruto has honored the mate George Magoha’s request to give her sister a job.

This was confirmed by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during Magoha’s burial on Saturday in Yala, Siaya County. 

He however did not reveal the job or the name of Magoha’s sister. 

“When Magoha was alive, he requested me to ensure the government considers his sister for a position,” Machogu stated.

“And I want to inform you that the people of Gem that when I discussed with the President he agreed to the request of Magoha and that his sister is going to work in the government of Kenya,” he added.

While defending his decision to seek employment for Magoha’s sister, Machogu stated that the late Education Cabinet Secretary had chosen his son, Paul Machogu Junior, as his aide after being appointed to lead the Ministry of Education by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Professor Magoha walked with that young man for three and a half years. Every place he went to, he was with Machogu junior. As a father, he imparted the necessary Christian values to that young man. It is from there that the two families became friends,” Machogu revealed. 

Magoha was laid to rest in his Yala, Siaya County, home. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and other leaders were present.

President Ruto failed to attend the funeral citing engagement with Governors in Naivasha. 

The Head of State’s condolence message was read by ICT CS Eliud Owalo.

“I will always remember professor Magoha as a thought leader, an energy work and a frank man who did not mince his words.

“He will be remembered as a spirited go-getter, this focused gentleman did his utmost to do rally teams around beliefs and courses,” Ruto eulogized. 

Also Read: Why President William Ruto Failed to Attend George Magoha’s Funeral 

