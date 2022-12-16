Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Appoints 8 Members to Commission on Revenue Allocation

President William Ruto has appointment eight members to Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

In a gazette notice on Friday December 16 President Ruto stated that the 8 will serve for a period of of six years beginning January 1, 2023. 

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, has appointed the members of the Commission on Revenue Allocation, for six years, with effect from January 1, 2023,” the gazette notice read. 

Those appointed include former Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, Wilfred Koitamet Olekina Nchoshoi, George Jalango Midiwo, Hadija Nganyi Juma, Isabel Nyambura Waiyaki , Jonas Misto Vincent Kuko and Chris Kiptoo.

CRA is tasked with making recommendations concerning the basis for the equitable sharing of revenue raised by the national government; between the National and County Governments; and among the County Governments.

The Commission shall also make recommendations on other matters concerning county government financing and financial management, as required by this Constitution and national legislation.

The Commission’s recommendations will be sent to the Senate, National Assembly, National Executive, County Assemblies, and County Executives.

Former NTSA Director General Francis Meja, former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, Nairobi Deputy Gubernatorial aspirant Philip Kaloki, and former Nyeri Woman Rep Priscilla Nyokabi were among the high-profile applicants who were unsuccessful. 

