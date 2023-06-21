Connect with us

President Ruto Appoints Atwoli, Six Others To Director Of Public Prosecutions Selection Panel 

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto has appointed COTU chairman Francis Atwoli, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose , EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak as among the seven members who will sit in the selection panel for the selection of nominees for Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

Others include; Mary Kimonye, Mary Adhiambo Maungu, Roseline Odede and Richard Onsongo. 

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 8 (1) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, 2013, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint-Mary W. Kimonye,Shadrack J. Mose, Mary Adhiambo Maungu, Roseline Odede, Richard Onsongo Bush Obwocha, Francis Atwoli and Twalib Abdallah Mbarak to be members of the Selection Panel for the Selection of Nominees for appointment as the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a gazette notice dated June 20 read. 

FB IMG 1670515825149

File Image of President Ruto and Francis Atwoli

The panel will be tasked with proposing qualified nominees to the President out of which one of them  will be picked as the next  DPP. 

The panel will advertise the position for Kenyans to apply after which shortlisted candidates will be interviewed and potential names sent to President Ruto.

The successful nominee will replace Noordin Haji who is now the Director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS). 

Haji was vetted by the National Assembly before being sworn in to office at State House Nairobi, replacing Philip Kameru who retired. 

Also Read: President Ruto’s Message to Noordin Haji After He Was Sworn In As NIS Boss 

