President Ruto Appoints Former CS Charles Keter As Advisor

By

Published

President William Ruto and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

President William Ruto has appointed former Cabinet Secretary for Energy Charles Keter as his advisor.

Keter who was served during the tenure of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta will now be advising President Ruto on matters relating to Great Lakes Region affairs. 

This appointment was confirmed by State House press secretary Emmanuel Talam.

Keter resigned from cabinet in  2022 with the objective of contesting in the Kericho’s Gubernatorial race. Keter was flawed by Eric Mutai who is now serving as the Kericho Governor in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primary elections. 

The appointment of Keter comes amidst wrangles witnessed in Kericho’s top leadership.

The County boss and his deputy had differed on a number of things including appointment of people in key positions. 

This wrangle was brought to the attention of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who publicly rebuked their infight.

Gachagua stated that the leaders should work together adding that it was an embarrassment to the President who hails from the region keeping in mind how he is dearly respected not only in Africa but also globally. 

Keter will not be the only person who served in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration and now serving in the William Ruto led Government. Monica Juma who served in the fourth generation is now the advisor to President Ruto on National security matters. 

Aden Mohammed who was then a Cabinet Secretary for East African Community (EAC) serves in the fifth administration as a member of the economic council. Simon Chelugui who is currently the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) served in Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet as a minister for water, sanitation, and irrigation.

Based on William Ruto’s political trajectory, political analysts say the head of state is a man who is known for keeping his words and rewards loyalty. This is even evident in the Cabinet as people who tirelessly campaigned for him have been rewarded with key positions.

Also Read: Charles Keter Concedes Defeat 

