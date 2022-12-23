President Ruto Appoints Former Uhuru CS as NHIF Boss

President William Ruto has appointed former Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Engineer Michael Kamau as the Chairperson of the Nation Health and Insurance Fund (NHIF) board for a three-year term.

In a Gazette Notice released from State House on Friday December 23, Engineer Kamau will take over the NHIF board immediately.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 (1) (a) of the National Health Insurance Fund Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces of the Republic of Kenya, appoint— Michael Kamau (ENG.) to be the Chairperson of the National Health Insurance Fund, for a period of three years, with effect from the 23rd December, 2022.” The gazette notice read.

Kamau was removed from the Cabinet in April 2015 by then-President Uhuru amid charges of abuse of power and corruption.

Kamau was accused of violating regulations by neglecting the design of the Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia Road, which was completed by Engiconsult Limited at a cost of Sh33,303,600.

He was also accused of signing a memorandum that allowed the resident engineer to reconstruct the same route without due process.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti released him on a cash bail of Ksh500,000 on August 18, 2018.

The Head of State also appointed several leaders to head boards across his Government.

Nyamira County Gubernatorial aspirant in the August 9 general elections Walter Nyambati was appointed to serve a three-year term as the Chairperson of the Board of Geothermal Development Company.

Former KDF General Julius Karangi was moved from the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees and taken to the National Council for Population and Development Board where he will serve as the chairperson for a period of three years.

The Head of State also appointed Retired Lieutenant General Walter Raria Koipaton to serve as the Chairperson of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board for a three-year term beginning on Friday, December 23, 2022.

