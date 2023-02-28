Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Appoints Selection Panel To Recruit New IEBC Chair & Commissioners 

By

Published

FB IMG 1676811329356

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has appointed the selection panel for the recruitment of the nominees for appointment as the Chairperson and members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a gazette notice released on Monday February 27, Ruto appointed Bethuel Sugut, Novince Euralia Atieno, Evans Misati James, Benson Ngugi Njeri, Charity Kisotu, Nelson Makanda and Fatuma Saman to be members of the panel.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7A of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, 2011 (the Act), as read with Paragraph 1 (2) of the First Schedule to the Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces appoint the following,” the notice read in part.

9357 images 11

The notice comes two weeks after the Head of State declared the vacancies of the IEBC chairperson as well as five commissioners.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7A (2) of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act as read with Paragraph 1 (1) of the first schedule of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, declare vacancies in the positions of Chairperson and five Members,” read the Gazette notice in part. 

The formation of the panel comes days after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga demanded for the process to be halted or he would lead mass action across the country in the next few days. 

“If these demands are not met within 14 days, we shall lead Kenyans to mass action across the country to restore sanity,” Raila threatened. 

Also Read: Raila Odinga Reveals What He Found After Hiring Hackers To Crack IEBC Servers 

