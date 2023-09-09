President Ruto Appoints Vimal Shah As Maasai Mara Chancellor 

President William Ruto has appointed businessman Vimal Shah as the Chancellor of the Maasai Mara University.

According to a gazette notice dated September 8, Shah will serve in the role for a period of five years effective September 7,2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Vimal Shah to be the Chancellor of the Maasai Mara University, for a period of five years, with effect from September 7, 2023,” reads the notice.

Shah is the chairman of Bidco Africa, one of the largest manufacturers of edible oils in East and Central Africa.

Maasai Mara Vice Chancellor Peninah Aloo-Obudho has been the acting Chancellor in the Narok County based institution.

The University Act of 2012 mandates chancellors to issue degrees, diplomas, certificates, and other prizes at universities.

“The chancellor shall be the titular head of the university and shall in the name of the university confer degrees and grant diplomas,” the law reads in part.

President Ruto also appointed Dr Abdillahi Alawy as the chairperson of the Board of Agricultural Development Corporation for a term of three years.

Alawy will take over from Dr Joseph Rotumoi whose appointment was revoked.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Abdillahi Alawy (DR.) to be the Chairperson of the Board of the Agricultural Development Corporation, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 8th September, 2023. The appointment of Joseph Rotumoi (Dr.) is revoked,” the notice read.

Also Read: Treasury Appoints New KRA Commissioner General