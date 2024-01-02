Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Attacks Judiciary  Over ‘Sabotaging’ Kenya Kwanza Government Programmes

By

Published

FB IMG 1704216582804

President William Ruto has raised concern over the abuse of the Judiciary by individuals to sabotage Government programmes.

Speaking on Tuesday January 2 during the funeral service of Michael Maigo Waweru the father to Senator John Methu in Njabini, Ruto said some elements have taken captive some judicial officers to frustrate Government efforts in taming the theft of public resources.

The Head of State pointed out that it was unreasonable for a few people to have their way at the expense of the public.

Ruto went on to say the Judiciary must submit itself to the Constitution and Kenyans.

“Our Judiciary, we respect you but judicial impunity by corrupt judicial officers must stop in Kenya. We will stop it, whatever it takes. The judiciary must submit itself to the constitution and to the people of Kenya,” said Ruto

He added, “We will protect the independence of the Judiciary. But we will not allow selfish individuals to take it captive.”

Meanwhile Ruto described the late Mzee Waweru as a gentleman who was dedicated to serving the community. 

“He was a respected and enterprising leader with fresh ideas that changed many lives,” he stated. 

At the same time, President Ruto said the Government is keen on managing public debt by reducing borrowing.

He mentioned that he is committed to using revenue collected as taxes to prudently develop the country.

“I will not allow our country to go into debt distress and give us a reputation of being a country that cannot manage its fairs,” he said.

Ruto also lauded Kenyans for giving the government time to plan and execute its agenda.

He exuded confidence that Kenyans will soon enjoy the benefit from the bold measures. taken by the government since taking over.

Gachagua on his part called on the Judiciary to adopt a consultative approach when handling cases seeking to stop government programmes.

“We call on the judiciary to conduct an open court and seek the opinion on government programmes like housing,” he said.

FB IMG 1704216613979

Gachagua called on the youth not to allow outlawed criminal organizations to use them to cause chaos in the country.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah claimed the Opposition is sabotaging government programmes to serve their interests at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

“Some people benefiting illegally from NHIF have used courts to frustrate UHC,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP said the opposition is not sincere in their call for demonstration noting that the price of unga, their main agenda, has since dropped.

“Our economy is stable, the next thing is take off,” he added.

Also Read: Kenyans Will Not Remember You In 2027 – Miguna Warns President Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020