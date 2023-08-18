President Ruto Breaks Silence After Raila Attacked US Ambassador Meg Whitman

President William Ruto has defended US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman after ODM leader Raila Odinga said she should keep off Kenyan affairs.

Speaking on Friday Ruto said it will be ungrateful to attack the US government yet it is creating opportunities for Kenyans.

The Head of State noted that the opposition should have some decorum and respect for themselves as they demand the same from others.

President Ruto also said it was up to the people of Kenya to decide who was rogue between the opposition and the US ambassador.

“Between the people who are orchestrating the destruction of property and sabotaging our economy and those who are working with us to create investment opportunities and investment capital for the people of Kenya, who is more rogue? I think it is for the people of Kenya to judge,” Ruto stated.

He further said that the American Ambassador stated factual statements during the Devolution Conference.

“The American ambassador said two statements of facts. She said the last election was the most free and fair in the history of Kenya, which is a statement of fact. She said Kenya is open for business, which is also a statement of fact,” Ruto added.

Raila Odinga on Thursday fired back at US Ambassador Meg Whitman over her remarks on the August 2022 elections.

“I want to tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States or a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth shut while here otherwise we will call for your recall back to your country,” said Raila.

