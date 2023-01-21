President Ruto Breaks Silence Over Claims That He Lost The 2022 General Election

President William Ruto has dismissed claims that he was rigged in during the 2022 general election.

Speaking on Saturday January 21 in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, the Head of State said he won the elections fairly.

“I am sure you now know why I won the elections. With somebody with the stature of Maurice Crowley telling people to work with William Ruto, what other outcome did you expect,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula earlier told the Azimio politicians to go slow on their claims.

“All those that want to revive back the last year’s things, I ask them to slow down. We want to move forward and meet the challenges that are affecting the people of Kenya, the shortage of food, water and the issues affecting the farmers,” Wetangula said.

This comes days after Azimio la Umoja leaders claimed that Raila Odinga won the August 9, 2022 general election but was rigged out.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni alleged that the former Prime Minister garnered 8,170,355 votes while President Ruto got 5,915,973 votes representing 41.66 percent of the votes cast.

Kioni claimed that there were discrepancies between the verified presidential results from 144 constituencies and those declared at the Bomas of Kenya by the electoral commission.

“We have maintained that the results announced by Chebukati didn’t reflect the will of Kenyans. The results were manipulated and what was present to Kenyans was far from the truth,” he said.

He added, “We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%..66% of votes cast.”

Also Read: Raila Odinga Calls For Mega Rally at Kamukunji Grounds on Monday