Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Breaks Silence Over His Expensive Foreign Travels 

By

Published

FB IMG 1688295630858

President William Ruto has defended his international travels, which have raised eyebrows among Kenyans.

Speaking on Saturday July 1 during the thanksgiving ceremony for National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo,  in Keiyo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto stated that the foreign visits were necessary in his plan of creating employment opportunities for Kenyans.

He noted that the international visits will help in the creation of one million jobs as he promised during campaigns.

Ruto also stated that the foreign excursions were also vital since they allowed him to make bilateral agreements with his colleagues.

“We need one million jobs for Kenyans who are working abroad. Many Kenyans ask why I am travelling to the US, Canada and Europe. I am going out there to enter into agreements with other countries.” The president explained.

He added, “All those presidents are telling me that they want Kenyans who are workers because we are known for our skills and minds.”

President Ruto at the same time explained that part of the plan by the government for job creation is having ICT hubs across the nation for digital jobs.

“We are building a fibre optic network across the country because we want to use all means to build another one million digital jobs,” he explained.

Ruto was responding to criticism about increased government spending on international trips. Since taking office on September 13, 2022, the Head of State has made over 25 trips outside of Kenya, the most recent of which was to France.

According to the Controller of the Budget, Ruto has spent Ksh88 million on foreign travel during his first six months in government.

This comes at a time when the government has increased taxes,  pushing the price of basic commodities beyond the reach of many people. 

Also Read: DP Gachagua Defends Ruto Over Expensive Foreign Trips

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019