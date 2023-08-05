Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Chides Azimio Ahead of Fresh Bipartisan Talks

President William Ruto has yet again slammed the Azimio la Umoja coalition and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday in Githurai, Kiambu County, the Head of State accused the opposition of fueling political instability in the country with the intention of blocking the Kenya Kwanza government from delivering on its mandate.

Ruto vowed not to bow to pressure from the Azimio camp on power sharing in the government.

“Ile vitisho walikuwa nayo ndio wapate serikali ya nusu mkate haitafanyika tena. haiwezekani,” he said.

Ruto warned the opposition camp against any form of unrest brought about by the anti-government protests saying he will not allow them.

“I have told them they won’t be allowed to misuse our young people to cause mayhem. I have declared to them that it will not happen again,” said Ruto.

Gachagua who was among the leaders accompanying the President on his Mt Kenya tour urged his boss not to bow to any form of power-sharing deal.

“Rais watu ya hapa Mt Kenya walikuchagua wewe na wakakupea kura zao zote. Wamesema kwa kauli moja, mambo ya handshake hawataki,” said Gachagua.

The remarks come as the Kenya Kwanza camp is set to negotiate with Azimio on matters affecting the country.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah in a statement on Friday proposed the new talks with the opposition to kick off on Thursday next week.

“While appreciating the urgency to embark on the talks, it is worth noting that having just constituted our team, we had a scheduled debrief on Monday with our team in order to prepare for the talks and a further engagement with the Bi-Partisan team and their assisting counsels on Tuesday 8th August 2023. We, therefore, seek your kind indulgence and propose that we schedule a joint first meeting on Thursday 10th August 2023 at 10 am, ”Ichung’wah stated.

The Azimio team led by Kalonzo Musyoka has proposed the talks to kick off on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Serena Hotel.

