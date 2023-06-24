President Ruto Clarifies Allegations of Hiding Sudan General in Kenya

President William Ruto has dismissed reports that Kenya is hiding the Rapid Support Forces leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo alias Hemedti.

Speaking on Friday during an interview with France 24, Ruto declined to be dragged into the Sudan war, stating that Kenya was not a party to the war as accused.

“The main accusation against Kenya is that we have Hemedti in one of our hospitals in Nairobi which is not true. It is a whole false narrative,” he said.

The Head of State went on to say the war in Sudan is unacceptable, noting that it is escalating into genocide.

“In fact, there are already signs and vestiges of genocide. What is going on in Sudan is unacceptable, military power is being used by both sides to destroy the country and to kill civilians. The war is senseless, the war is not legitimate in any way,” he said.

He stated that he will work with his colleagues at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to find a solution to the Sub-Saharan African country’s humanitarian situation.

This comes days after reports emerged that General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has rejected President Ruto’s appointment to lead Sudan peace talks.

Sudan’s Foreign Affairs Minister in a statement argued that his ministry did not approve the appointment adding that the decision was not discussed beforehand.

He asked IGAD to revoke President Ruto’s appointment and instead pick South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

Ruto was appointed to lead the peace talks during the 14th ordinary session of the IGAD session in Djibouti.

The war between the RSF and the Sudan military broke out on April 15 and over 1,800 fatalities have been recorded as of June 2023. Over 1.4 million Sudanese nationals on the other hand have been displaced.

