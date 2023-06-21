President Ruto Defends Moses Kuria After Nation Media Group Slur

President William Ruto has come to the defense of Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria following his recent derogatory remarks on the Nation Media Group.

Speaking on Wednesday in Naivasha, the President stated that the media must be criticized when it reports wrongly.

“We must also defend the right of those who hold the media to account. When the media goes rogue we must also defend the rights of people like Moses Kuria to speak their mind the same way we are defending the media to say all the things they want to say including the wrong ones.

“I saw one journalist saying that the President should defend us from Moses Kuria, that’s fine; I will do my bit, but I want to ask them who is going to defend me from rogue media because I go through hell all the time?” he posed.

Moses Kuria has been on the spot in recent days after he attacked NMG and fired a warning at government agencies over advertising with the company.

His remarks were however not received well by Kenyans and media stakeholders who called him out and demanded he apologizes.

Kuria on Wednesday stated that he will not apologize to the media house for his remarks.

“I am not apologizing. I have been a media owner before, I have been a writer in your newspapers, there is nobody who is pro-media more than me,” Kuria stated.

The High Court has barred the CS from making any insulting utterances on media practitioners until a case tabled by human rights defender Charles Mugane.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application an injunction be and is hereby issued against the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industries the Hon. Moses Kuria preventing him from uttering and expressing any insulting, demeaning. Belittling, condescending, disdainful, disparaging or vilifying words against any Media Practitioner(s) within the meaning of Article 34 of the Constitution of Kenya,” Justice Lawrence Mugambi ordered on Wednesday.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Threatens Nation Media Group After Airing of Oil Deal Exposé