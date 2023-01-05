Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Elicits Debate After Claiming He Fired Former DCI Boss George Kinoti 

Ruto Kinoti

President William Ruto on Wednesday January 4 revealed that he sacked former DCI director George Kinoti over extrajudicial killing. 

Ruto who was speaking during a joint interview with local and international media houses stated that the former DCI boss, who led a team that was involved in the spate of killings, had to be shown the door.

He said that he fired Kinoti after he had tasked the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to probe extrajudicial killing across the country. 

“I had a thorough meeting with IPOA and we have agreed that it is not necessary for us to establish another task force when IPOA is there and it is squarely within their mandate to tell us how Kenyans ended up being killed in this manner and it was business as usual,” he stated.

“Thirty bodies in Yala, 17 in Garissa, there was a container here at Nairobi area where people were being slaughtered, in a police station…how did we end up there? What kind of rogue institution was that? And that is why I fired that Kinoti man because it’s not right. There will be responsibility,” Ruto stated.

Ruto’s Wednesday remarks however contradicted his earlier remarks in September where he stated that the former DCI boss had resigned. 

“I have received the resignation of DCI Kinoti and I have transmitted the same to the National Police Service (NPS) to proceed with advertising the job and get someone to act in the position,” Ruto initially stated.

Ruto in October also disbanded the DCI’s SSU unit for being involved in extrajudicial killings. 

“I am the one who ordered that the Special Service Unit, which was conducting extrajudicial killings, be disbanded. We have a plan on how to secure this country so that we avoid the shame of Kenyans killed [by the police and their bodies dumped] in Yala River and others.” President Ruto said. 

Also Read: The Price of Unga Would be Ksh 300 If Azimio Won- President William Ruto

