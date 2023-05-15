President Ruto Explains Why He Has Lost Weight

President William Ruto has disclosed why he has drastically lost weight since coming to power in September 2022.

Speaking on Sunday during a roundtable interview with journalists at State House, President Ruto explained that he was trying to keep fit, hence cutting weight.

“I had an original fitness routine but it ran amok the last one and half years because we went into an election. You know when you go to an election you have a lot of pressure and sometimes you take it out on food,” he explained.

The Head of State revealed that he overeat during the 2022 election campaigns as he did not know when he would have a next meal.

“Sometimes you have to overeat while campaigning because you do not know the next time you will get time to eat. I am now trying to cut down because I have a huge responsibility as Head of State,” he added.

Ruto also stated that Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has lost weight as he works at night to help recover the economy.

“We are trying to bring the economy back on track and my team is working day and night. Even when you look at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, you will also see he has cut weight because he is working through the night,” he stated.

Ruto’s explanation comes after Kenyans expressed concern about the Head of State’s weight, with some questioning if he was overworked or depressed. A section of Kenyans took to social media to compare his current image to that of the past with others alleging he could be having health problems.

