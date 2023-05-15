Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Explains Why He Has Lost Weight

By

Published

FB IMG 1684132216636

President William Ruto has disclosed why he has drastically lost weight since coming to power in September 2022.

Speaking on Sunday during a roundtable interview with journalists at State House, President Ruto explained that he was trying to keep fit, hence cutting weight.

“I had an original fitness routine but it ran amok the last one and half years because we went into an election. You know when you go to an election you have a lot of pressure and sometimes you take it out on food,” he explained.

The Head of State revealed that he overeat during the 2022 election campaigns as he did not know when he would have a next meal. 

“Sometimes you have to overeat while campaigning because you do not know the next time you will get time to eat. I am now trying to cut down because I have a huge responsibility as Head of State,” he added. 

Ruto also stated that Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has lost weight as he works at night to help recover the economy. 

“We are trying to bring the economy back on track and my team is working day and night. Even when you look at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, you will also see he has cut weight because he is working through the night,” he stated.

Ruto’s explanation comes after Kenyans expressed concern about the Head of State’s weight, with some questioning if he was overworked or depressed. A section of Kenyans took to social media to compare his current image to that of the past with others alleging he could be having health problems. 

Also Read: Raila Accuses President Ruto of Diverting Funds Meant For Multi-Billion Project in Nyanza

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019