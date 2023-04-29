President Ruto Explains Why He Picked General Ogolla as Chief of Defence Force

President William Ruto has explained why he picked General Francis Ogolla to replace General Kibochi as the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF)

Speaking on Saturday at State House, Ruto stated that Ogolla’s vast military experience propelled him to land the position.

“In considering your appointment, I assessed your background, where you have come from, what you have done, your journey in the military, and I am satisfied that you made it to the office,” said Ruto.

The Head of State challenged Gen Ogolla to ensure the professional Standard of the military is observed.

“It is my expectation that the professional standard of the Kenyan military will be observed under your leadership. Kenya has a tradition of a military that is professional, that is outstanding,” Ruto said.

He also mentioned that he would call upon the military to support other agencies to advance the country’s transformation agenda.

President Ruto also hailed Kibochi describing him as a great leader who can still serve Kenyans outside the military.

“We are proud of your service. As you take up your other responsibilities in retirement, I wish you the very best and I am confident that you still have time to contribute to the development of our nation even in your next phase,” Ruto said.

Ogolla who previously served as the vice chief of defence forces (VCDF) was on Friday appointed to head the Kenya Defence Forces.

He is a graduate of ÉcoleMilitaire de Paris and the National Defence College of Kenya.

Ogolla holds a Diploma in International Studies and Military Science from Egerton University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Armed Conflict and Peace Studies and Masters of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

Also Read: