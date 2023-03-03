Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Extends Taskforce on Police Reforms to Include National Youth Service

By

Published

Ruto Ruto e1677845041208
Ruto Ruto e1677845041208

Kenyan President William Ruto has extended the term of the Taskforce on Police Reforms by two months to include the National Youth Service’s terms and conditions.

The announcement was made during the NYS passing out parade in Gilgil, where the President stated that NYS should be considered for their dedication and should have improved terms of service.

The Taskforce’s mandate is to identify legal, policy, administrative, institutional, and operational constraints to effective service delivery by the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service, review and recommend improvements to terms and conditions of service, and review and recommend improvements to officers’ welfare.

President Ruto expressed anticipation for the former Chief Justice David Maraga-led report, which seeks to seal existing gaps within the police service’s operations and better working conditions for security personnel in Kenya.

The Taskforce will also be responsible for reviewing human capital management and development policies with a view to examining and reviewing standards and practices in recruitment, deployment, transfers, training, career progression, performance-based and competitive promotions, reward, exit, and post-exit management.

The President emphasized that the Taskforce’s recommendations should enhance morale, meritocracy, and professionalism.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019