President Ruto Extends Taskforce on Police Reforms to Include National Youth Service

Kenyan President William Ruto has extended the term of the Taskforce on Police Reforms by two months to include the National Youth Service’s terms and conditions.

The announcement was made during the NYS passing out parade in Gilgil, where the President stated that NYS should be considered for their dedication and should have improved terms of service.

The Taskforce’s mandate is to identify legal, policy, administrative, institutional, and operational constraints to effective service delivery by the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service, review and recommend improvements to terms and conditions of service, and review and recommend improvements to officers’ welfare.

President Ruto expressed anticipation for the former Chief Justice David Maraga-led report, which seeks to seal existing gaps within the police service’s operations and better working conditions for security personnel in Kenya.

The Taskforce will also be responsible for reviewing human capital management and development policies with a view to examining and reviewing standards and practices in recruitment, deployment, transfers, training, career progression, performance-based and competitive promotions, reward, exit, and post-exit management.

The President emphasized that the Taskforce’s recommendations should enhance morale, meritocracy, and professionalism.