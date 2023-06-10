President Ruto Fires Ally From Powerful State Job, Makes New Appointments

President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of Aden Noor Ali as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

According to a gazette notice released on Friday June 9, President Ruto appointed Dr Manoj Shah to replace Noor. Shah will serve in the position for three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the National Transport and Safety Authority Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Manoj Shah (Dr.) to be the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Transport and Safety Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 9th June 2023,” the gazette notice read.

Noor’s appointment was terminated barely four months after he was picked to be chair of the board of directors at NTSA.

The former NTSA board chair ran unsuccessfully for the Mandera gubernatorial seat in the 2022 general elections.

Before the elections, the President Ruto ally served as a member of the Transport Licencing Appeals Board.

President Ruto at the same time appointed Jacob Kahiu to be the chairperson of the Tea Board of Kenya replacing Kiarie Mburu whose appointment has been revoked. Kahiu will serve in the position for three years.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Jacob Kamau Kahiu to be the chairperson of the Tea Board of Kenya, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 9th June 2023. The appointment of David Kiarie Mburu (Dr.) is revoked,” the notice read.

