President Ruto, Gachagua Lead Kenyans in Mourning Mukami Kenyatta 

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua have mourned the passing away of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi’s widow Mukami Kimathi.

President Ruto in a statement on Friday May 5, described Mukami as a legendary fighter who withstood the brutality of colonial oppression.

“Mama Mukami Kimathi courageously withstood the brutality of colonial oppression, proudly wore the scars of the battle, and bore the terrible losses of war with admirable fortitude. She was a legendary fighter in her own right and the wife of the legend, Dean Waciuri Kimathi, who was captured, tried, and executed by the colonial state,” Ruto stated.

He added, “After winning the war for independence, Mama Mukami was left behind to fend for her children in the absence of Field Marshall Kimathi. In her characteristic way, she also won this battle”

“Mukami Kimathi was also a steadfast patriot and well-known champion for national unity who inspired many Kenyans of all ages to cherish our country and stand ready to defend our values.”

DP Gachagua on his part stated that the government will work closely together with Mukami’s family to ensure she gets a befitting sendoff.

Gachagua described Mukami as an inspiration to many Kenyans for the role he played in Kenya’s independence struggle.

“We live to celebrate her indelible legacy and that of other freedom fighters who shed blood for the freedom we enjoy today,” he mourned.

“Mukami was a symbol of defiance, mother of the struggle for independence. We are greatly indebted to her valour and grit. She remains an inspiring figure to those of us in leadership.”

Mukami passed away on Thursday night upon arrival at Nairobi Hospital where she was rushed for assessment.

