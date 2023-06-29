Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Has Outsmarted The Opposition – Manyora

By

Published

Herman Manyora blasts UHURU over Sagana meeting

File image of Herman Manyora

Political analyst Herman Manyora had predicted that President William Ruto will be re-elected easily in the 2027 general election. 

Manyora in a video doing rounds on social media opined that President Ruto has outsmarted Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and would walk into the next election for mere formality. 

“Has managed to outsmart the opposition, and for this reason, unless there are serious changes or something that the opposition knows that we don’t know, you can take it to the bank that 2027 will be a mere walkover for the president,” Manyora remarked. 

Manyora noted that the president has managed to overcome some of the major challenges posed by the opposition. 

The political commentator argued that, unlike previous administrations, Ruto has managed to contain anti-government demonstrations against his administration from the Azimio la Umoja camp. 

“He will go in the 2027 election for formality. Because of the storm that we had all seen, which storm was going to consume the president, he has made mist meat, he has burst the balloon of mass action, and he has rendered bi-partisan talks useless. He has explained away things in a way nobody knew he could,” he added.

The University of Nairobi don further stated that President Ruto has made wise decisions by sacking the entire KEMSA board after the Malaria net scandal and appointing Fred Ogolla as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). 

“He has taken actions, KEMSA, contamination of sugar, the appointment of Ogolla; such actions and explanations on the part of the president continue to endure him to the people of Kenya,” Manyora stated. 

In the run up to the 2022 general election, Manyora was a fierce supporter of Raila Odinga. 

Also Read: President Ruto Clarifies Allegations of Hiding Sudan General in Kenya

